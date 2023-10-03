Volkswagen announces Volksfest 2023; offers special discounts and benefits

To be conducted from 3 October to 15 November, 2023

Feature list of the Virtus and the Taigun rejigged

Ahead of the festive season in the country, automakers are offering benefits and discounts across their portfolio. One of them is the German car marque, Volkswagen. The brand has announced a 45-day-long nationwide program where existing and prospective customers can avail of special offers and benefits on sales and after-sales services along with assured gifts on every test drive.

Under this fest, customers can avail of benefits like free vehicle check-ups, free pick-up and drop facility for defined kilometres, door-step services, and mobile service units on periodic maintenance. It is also offering attractive discounts on service value packs, extended warranty, roadside assistance, and tyres.

In other news, the brand has also rejigged the feature list of the Virtus and the Taigun. These trims now benefit from features like powered front seats, illuminated footwell area, and a subwoofer along with an amplifier. Notably, these features are not restricted to the Topline and the GT Plus variants.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with Volksfest 2023. Further, the introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, an elegant addition to our GT Edge Collection, reflects the Brand’s dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance. Being dedicated to customer-centricity, we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers, offering segment-first experiences.”