Skoda Kushaq and Slavia prices in India reduced

Earlier this month, Skoda updated the feature list of the Kushaq and Slavia siblings. At the same time, the carmaker introduced a matte edition version of its entry-level sedan, which is offered with both the engine and transmission options as the regular Slavia.

For the festive season, Skoda has reduced the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq to Rs. 10.89 lakh, and this will be valid for a limited period. These models were previously priced from Rs. 11.39 lakh and Rs. 11.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are currently offered with two engine options including a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit.