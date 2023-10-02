Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant gets 2 new features

Now comes equipped with front-powered seats and footwell lights

Is offered in two powertrains

Skoda launched the Monte Carlo variant of the Kushaq in India in May 2022. This edition is based on the top-spec Style variant and is offered in two powertrains. Now, alongside the introduction of the Skoda Slavia Matte Edition, the automaker has also added two new features to the Kushaq Monte Carlo variant. It comes equipped with front-powered seats and an illuminated footwell area.

The Monte Carlo differentiates itself from the standard variant by sporting a host of cosmetic and feature updates both inside and outside. The exterior design highlights include Tornado Red exterior hue with blacked-out elements such as the front grille, roof rails and roof, ORVMs, and skid plate. A few other changes include a new wheel design with red brake callipers and the Monte Carlo badging above the front wheel arches.

Inside, the cabin layout remains unchanged from the standard variant. However, it sports a dual-tone red and black interior theme, 10-inch infotainment screen, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Moreover, it gets a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-tone upholstery with the Monte Carlo inscription on the headrest.

Under the skin, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant can be had in a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter belts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.