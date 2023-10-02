CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant gets 2 new features

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant gets 2 new features
    • Now comes equipped with front-powered seats and footwell lights 
    • Is offered in two powertrains 

    Skoda launched the Monte Carlo variant of the Kushaq in India in May 2022. This edition is based on the top-spec Style variant and is offered in two powertrains. Now, alongside the introduction of the Skoda Slavia Matte Edition, the automaker has also added two new features to the Kushaq Monte Carlo variant. It comes equipped with front-powered seats and an illuminated footwell area. 

    Skoda Kushaq Front Fender

    The Monte Carlo differentiates itself from the standard variant by sporting a host of cosmetic and feature updates both inside and outside. The exterior design highlights include Tornado Red exterior hue with blacked-out elements such as the front grille, roof rails and roof, ORVMs, and skid plate. A few other changes include a new wheel design with red brake callipers and the Monte Carlo badging above the front wheel arches. 

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin layout remains unchanged from the standard variant. However, it sports a dual-tone red and black interior theme, 10-inch infotainment screen, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Moreover, it gets a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and dual-tone upholstery with the Monte Carlo inscription on the headrest. 

    Skoda Kushaq Engine Shot

    Under the skin, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo variant can be had in a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter belts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    23,000 open bookings of Maruti Grand Vitara as of September 2023

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.64 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.28 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.37 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.62 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.17 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.92 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.55 Lakh

