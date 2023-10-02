Tata Nexon EV deliveries commence in India

Offered with two battery pack options

Prices start at Rs. 14.74 lakh

Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon EV in the country alongside its ICE version on 14 September, 2023. The facelifted electric SUV is available in six variants across seven colour options. Now, post its official launch, customers have started receiving their orders across the country.

The Tata Nexon EV can be had in Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, with two range options – Medium Range and Long Range. While the former is equipped with a 30kWh battery pack, the latter gets a larger 40.5kWh unit.

Version Battery pack Range Power output Medium Range 30kWh 325km 127bhp/215Nm Long Range 40.5kWh 465km 143bhp/215Nm

The Nexon EV facelift in its top-spec Empowered+ variant comes loaded with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charger, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and ambient lighting. Moreover, it also gets a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, new gear lever, electronic parking brake, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

