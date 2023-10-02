CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV deliveries commence in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Nexon EV deliveries commence in India
    • Offered with two battery pack options
    • Prices start at Rs. 14.74 lakh

    Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon EV in the country alongside its ICE version on 14 September, 2023. The facelifted electric SUV is available in six variants across seven colour options. Now, post its official launch, customers have started receiving their orders across the country.

    The Tata Nexon EV can be had in Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, with two range options – Medium Range and Long Range. While the former is equipped with a 30kWh battery pack, the latter gets a larger 40.5kWh unit. 

    VersionBattery packRangePower output
    Medium Range30kWh325km127bhp/215Nm
    Long Range40.5kWh465km143bhp/215Nm

    The Nexon EV facelift in its top-spec Empowered+ variant comes loaded with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, wireless charger, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and ambient lighting. Moreover, it also gets a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, new gear lever, electronic parking brake, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.59 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.59 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.62 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.59 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.49 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.60 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.89 Lakh

