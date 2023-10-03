Kia Carens X-Line variant launched at Rs. 18.95 lakh

Offered with petrol and diesel powertrains

Available only in automatic versions

Kia India has updated the variant list of the Carens MPV by introducing a new X-Line variant in petrol and diesel guise at a price of Rs. 18.94 lakh and Rs. 19.45 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). This new variant is the top-spec trim available only with a six-seater option.

The Kia Carens X-Line variant can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains with seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic transmission units, respectively. On the outside, this new edition gets a Matte Graphite exterior colour option. Other exterior highlights include gloss black treatment on the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, ORVMs, skid plate, and side door garnish. Meanwhile, the Carens X-Line rides on dual-tone 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.

On the inside, the cabin of the Carens gets two interior theme options – Splendid Sage Green and Two-Tone Black. Moreover, it comes loaded with Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) for the left-hand rear passenger. This infotainment unit can be controlled via the smartphone app and gets features such as screen mirroring, podcasts, and other entertainment apps.

Mechanically, the Carens X-Line is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox and is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner is capable of producing 113bhp and 250N of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed automatic transmission unit.