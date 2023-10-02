23,000 open bookings of Maruti Grand Vitara as of September 2023

Available in six variants

Prices start from Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara made its debut last year in September. And within a year, the mid-size SUV has accounted for sales of over 1.20 lakh units. With this overwhelming demand, the current open bookings of the Hyundai Creta-rival stand at 23,000 orders as of 30 September, 2023.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in six variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta Plus, Alpha, and Alpha Plus, with a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the SUV currently commands a standard waiting period of up to eight weeks from the booking date.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid setup. The former comes mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. On the other hand, the strong-hybrid motor is paired with an e-CVT unit. Notably, the SUV also gets a CNG powertrain option with the Delta and Zeta variants.