Skoda Slavia Matte Edition introduced; gets new features

Now equipped with powered driver and co-driver seats

Available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre powertrain options

Skoda India has introduced a new Carbon Steel shade for the Slavia sedan. Offered with the top-spec Style trim across two engine options, the Slavia is the second model after the Kushaq in the brand’s portfolio to get this paint scheme.

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition: What’s different?

The highlight of this special edition is the Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish. Furthermore, the exterior is accentuated with gloss black inserts on the ORVMs and door handles. Besides this, the Slavia continues to be offered in Crystal Blue, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, and Lava Blue hues.

New features on Slavia Matte Edition

The Matte Edition of the Slavia is now loaded with more features. These include an illuminated footwell area and powered drive and co-driver seats. Furthermore, the dashboard is dominated by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The eight-speaker sound system now gets a sub-woofer that is fitted into the boot of the sedan.

Slavia Matte Edition: Engine options

The Slavia Matte can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engine options. While a six-speed manual transmission is standard across the range, the former is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox whereas the latter is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.