    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition introduced; gets new features

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,013 Views
    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition introduced; gets new features
    • Now equipped with powered driver and co-driver seats
    • Available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre powertrain options

    Skoda India has introduced a new Carbon Steel shade for the Slavia sedan. Offered with the top-spec Style trim across two engine options, the Slavia is the second model after the Kushaq in the brand’s portfolio to get this paint scheme. 

    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition: What’s different?

    The highlight of this special edition is the Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish. Furthermore, the exterior is accentuated with gloss black inserts on the ORVMs and door handles. Besides this, the Slavia continues to be offered in Crystal Blue, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, and Lava Blue hues. 

    New features on Slavia Matte Edition

    Skoda Slavia Infotainment System

    The Matte Edition of the Slavia is now loaded with more features. These include an illuminated footwell area and powered drive and co-driver seats. Furthermore, the dashboard is dominated by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The eight-speaker sound system now gets a sub-woofer that is fitted into the boot of the sedan. 

    Slavia Matte Edition: Engine options

    The Slavia Matte can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engine options. While a six-speed manual transmission is standard across the range, the former is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox whereas the latter is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. 

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Mahindra logs 41,267 unit sales in September 2023

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5231 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38448 Views
    50 Likes

    Popular Videos

