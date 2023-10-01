CarWale
    Mahindra logs 41,267 unit sales in September 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra logs 41,267 unit sales in September 2023
    • Highest sales for three consecutive months
    • 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, the Indian SUV maker has recorded a 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth by selling 41,267 units in September 2023. For reference, in the same month last year, the automaker registered sales of 34,262 units. Notably, this is the highest sales of the utility vehicle segment for the third consecutive month.

    Meanwhile, the carmaker exported 2,419 units in September 2023, witnessing a five per cent decline from last year's exports of 2,538 units.

    Speaking on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “We are excited to achieve our highest-ever sale of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20 per cent with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17 per cent. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx trucks, making it the fastest-selling pickup in the country to reach that mark. While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand”.

    Currently, Mahindra has nine models on sale including the XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, Xuv400, Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, and the XUV700 in the Indian market.

    Maruti Grand Vitara surpasses 1.2 lakh unit sales in one year

