    Maruti Grand Vitara surpasses 1.2 lakh unit sales in one year

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Grand Vitara surpasses 1.2 lakh unit sales in one year
    • Accounts for market share of up to 25 per cent in the SUV segment
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that its SUV, the Grand Vitara, has achieved a 1,20,000 unit sales milestone on its first anniversary. During this tenure, it has also become the fastest-ever mid size SUV to reach this milestone. Since its launch in September 2022, the Vitara has helped the automaker to top the sales chart in the SUV segment with a market share of up to 25 per cent.

    Currently, the prices for the five-seater SUV start from Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+ variants across two engine options. Customers can choose the Grand Vitara from seven monotones and three dual-tone colour options. 

    Under the hood, the mid size SUV can be had in two powertrains. The 1.5-litre pure gasoline engine (mild-hybrid) produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and comes with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter. The other is a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. This mill solely comes mated to an e-CVT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6811 Views
    33 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17280 Views
    60 Likes

