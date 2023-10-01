Maruti Grand Vitara surpasses 1.2 lakh unit sales in one year

Accounts for market share of up to 25 per cent in the SUV segment

Prices in India start from Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its SUV, the Grand Vitara, has achieved a 1,20,000 unit sales milestone on its first anniversary. During this tenure, it has also become the fastest-ever mid size SUV to reach this milestone. Since its launch in September 2022, the Vitara has helped the automaker to top the sales chart in the SUV segment with a market share of up to 25 per cent.

Currently, the prices for the five-seater SUV start from Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+ variants across two engine options. Customers can choose the Grand Vitara from seven monotones and three dual-tone colour options.

Under the hood, the mid size SUV can be had in two powertrains. The 1.5-litre pure gasoline engine (mild-hybrid) produces 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and comes with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter. The other is a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor that is tuned to produce a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. This mill solely comes mated to an e-CVT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant.