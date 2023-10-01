Hyundai i20 N Line iMT variants discontinued

- Hyundai recently introduced the i20 N Line facelift

- iMT unit replaced by conventional six-speed manual transmission

Earlier this month, Hyundai introduced the facelifted versions of the i20 and i20 N Line in the country. These launches not only brought along a revised design and new features but also witnessed a change in the technical department.

With the launch of the 2023 i20 N Line, Hyundai has discontinued the iMT transmission. This unit has now been replaced by a conventional six-speed manual transmission. The model continues to source power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates an output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

A few highlights of the new Hyundai i20 N Line facelift include a new set of alloy wheels, full LED headlamps, a redesigned rear bumper, Type-C USB port on the centre console, BlueLink connected car technology, and a Bose-sourced-seven-speaker music system.