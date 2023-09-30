Nissan expands its network to 276 customer touchpoints in India

Inaugurates multiple showrooms and service stations

Currently retails only the Magnite crossover in the country

Nissan has recently inaugurated multiple new showrooms and service workshops across the country, accounting for the brand’s total network of 276 touchpoints. These new touchpoints extend the brand's reach and reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional value.

The automaker has introduced three new customer touchpoints comprising two showrooms and a service station in the Delhi NCR region with Brite Nissan. The other two new facilities have been added in Meerut with Adiv Nissan, comprising a showroom and a service centre.

Apart from this, two touchpoints, a showroom, and a service workshop were added in Durgapur with Banerjee Nissan along with one new showroom in Howrah with Autorelli Nissan. Moreover, one new showroom was introduced in Jaipur and Ahmedabad each, with Roshan Nissan and Pure Nissan, respectively.

Commenting on the opening of the new touchpoints, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), said, 'Nissan is focused on providing aspirational products and experiences to its customers. Towards the goal of customer convenience, we are constantly improving our reach, by adding customer touchpoints in NCR, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.”