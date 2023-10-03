Kia Carens X Line variant launched: Top 5 highlights

Kia launched the Carens X Line in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 18.95 lakh. The model is available in two trims, including 1.5 petrol 7DCT and 1.5 diesel 6AT, priced at Rs. 18.95 lakh and Rs. 19.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Let us have a closer look at the features that set it apart from the standard Carens.

Matte Graphite paintjob

The Carens X Line, similar to the rest of the X Line offerings by Kia India, gets an exclusive Matte Graphite paint job. This finish is further carried over to elements like the front and rear bumpers, door handles, shark-fin antenna, and spoiler.

Glossy Black inserts

Other highlights of the Carens X Line’s exterior include the Glossy Black finish for the grille, front and rear bumper garnish, rear skid plate, roof rack, side door garnish, ORVMs, and wheel centre cap outline.

Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system

The Carens X Line is equipped with an exclusive Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) unit for the left-hand side (LHS) passenger in the second row. It boasts podcasts, screen mirroring, Pinkfong, and a variety of other entertainment and news apps. Further, this unit can also be controlled via a remote-control app installed on the user's phone.

New interior theme

The new X Line variant in the Carens range features a Splendid Sage Green and black interior theme. The latter is carried over to certain other elements in the car, such as the speaker grille, seats, door armrest, and console armrest.

Updated steering wheel

The steering wheel of the Carens receives subtle updates like a black finish with orange stitching and a Carens logo on the bottom. The design continues to remain a flat-bottom unit.