CarWale
    Tata Harrier facelift teased; bookings to open on 6 October

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,184 Views
    Tata Harrier facelift teased; bookings to open on 6 October
    • To get connecting light bar
    • Prices to be announced in coming weeks

    Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming Harrier facelift. While the unofficial bookings were opened last week across select dealerships, the official bookings are set to commence on 6 October, 2023. With this update, the Harrier will boast off new exterior and interior with added features.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Front View

    As seen in the picture, the silhouette of the SUV is visible with a muscular bonnet line. Then there is sequential LED DRLs with connecting light bar design. Also, on a closer look, the split LED headlamps setup is visible with the revised front bumper and grille. 

    In terms of features, the facelift Harrier will come loaded with a large ( likely a 12.3-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned centre console, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and touch-based HVAC controls. Also on offer, will be features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, new gear lever, air purifier, ambient lighting, blind spot monitor system, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, the updated Harrier SUV will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. Meanwhile, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could also make its way to the Harrier’s drivetrain option.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Kia Carens X Line variant launched: Top 5 highlights
     Next 
    Hyundai to offer six airbags as standard across the range

