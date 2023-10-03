Tata Harrier facelift teased; bookings to open on 6 October

To get connecting light bar

Prices to be announced in coming weeks

Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming Harrier facelift. While the unofficial bookings were opened last week across select dealerships, the official bookings are set to commence on 6 October, 2023. With this update, the Harrier will boast off new exterior and interior with added features.

As seen in the picture, the silhouette of the SUV is visible with a muscular bonnet line. Then there is sequential LED DRLs with connecting light bar design. Also, on a closer look, the split LED headlamps setup is visible with the revised front bumper and grille.

In terms of features, the facelift Harrier will come loaded with a large ( likely a 12.3-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned centre console, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, and touch-based HVAC controls. Also on offer, will be features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, new gear lever, air purifier, ambient lighting, blind spot monitor system, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the updated Harrier SUV will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. Meanwhile, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could also make its way to the Harrier’s drivetrain option.