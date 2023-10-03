CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus gets new features

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen Virtus gets new features
    • Equipped with three new features
    • Now available in a new matte exterior shade

    Volkswagen India has introduced new features for the Virtus sedan. It now has a new matte colour and additional mid and top-spec variants features. 

    2023 Volkswagen Virtus: New features

    Volkswagen Virtus Seat Adjustment Electric for Front Passenger

    Volkswagen has updated the Topline and GT Plus variants of the Virtus sedan. These trims now benefit from powered driver and co-driver seats and an illuminated footwell area. Furthermore, the Virtus also gets a sub-woofer along with an amplifier on the top-spec GT Plus variants.

    Virtus Matte Edition

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Rear Three Quarter

    Followed by the Taigun Matte Edition, the Virtus is now offered with the Carbon Steel Matte exterior colour. It can be booked exclusively through the brand’s online portal and is limited to the GT Edge variants of the sedan. 

    Volkswagen Taigun gets new features

    Like its sibling, the Taigun also gets new features that include electric adjustment for front seats, footwell illumination, and a sub-woofer along with an amplifier.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Taigun feature list rejigged

