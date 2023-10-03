CarWale
    Hyundai India to volunteer with 3 cars in Bharat NCAP crash test

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai India to volunteer with 3 cars in Bharat NCAP crash test
    • Verna scores five stars in Global NCAP crash test
    • Six airbags standard across entire model range

    With the Bharat NCAP in force from 1 October, 2023, Hyundai India has announced that the brand will voluntarily participate in the B NCAP crash test with three models. While the automaker has not revealed the names of these cars that will undergo the test, it has announced that the new Verna has scored a full five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. 

    All Hyundai cars come with six airbags as standard

    Hyundai Verna Front Passenger Airbag

    Presently, the brand has a total of 13 models in its lineup. The options range from the budget Grand i10 Nios to the flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 5. The complete portfolio is equipped with six airbags as standard across all the respective variants. This also makes Hyundai the first automaker to offer more than four airbags in its cars. 

    Hyundai Verna scores five stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Hyundai Verna Front View

    Concurrently, the recently launched Verna has also undergone the new and stringent Global NCAP crash test and scored an impressive five-star safety rating. The mid-size sedan recorded 42 and 28.18 points in child occupant protection and adult occupant protection, respectively. 

    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Virtus gets new features

