Hyundai to offer six airbags as standard across the range

Hyundai will send three models for the BNCAP

Verna achieves five-star safety rating in the GNCAP test

Hyundai India is committed to improving its safety measures and has taken necessary precautions to do so by introducing six airbags as standard across the portfolio. Currently, the Exter, i20, i20 N Line, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and Ioniq 5 are the models that offer six airbags in all variants.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, said “At Hyundai ‘Safety-for-all’ is our utmost priority and we have been benchmark creators in the standardisation of vehicle safety features. Now, we are elated to announce the standardisation of six Airbags across all models and all variants. We are not just a provider of smart mobility solutions, but also safer mobility solutions. HMIL will continue to spearhead efforts in raising vehicular safety standards in India, thus making Indian roads safer for all.”

In other news, the Hyundai Verna has achieved a full five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash test. The test model was equipped with six airbags, a seatbelt pre-tensioner, load limiter, seat-belt reminder, ESC, and rear ISOFIX. Moreover, the brand announced voluntary participation in BNCAP by sending three models for crash test ratings.