    Bharat NCAP crash test ratings to get official from 1 October

    Jay Shah

    Bharat NCAP crash test ratings to get official from 1 October

    - Request to test over 30 models received

    - Vehicles to be awarded adult and child occupant safety ratings

    - To adopt Global NCAP testing procedure

    In collaboration with Global NCAP, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has rolled out Bharat NCAP (Bharat New Car Assessment Program). It will come into force from 1 October, 2023 and will be tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. 

    Bharat NCAP testing system

    As proposed in the AIS 197, all vehicles will undergo three crash tests. 

    Offset Deformable Barrier Frontal Impact Test

    Front View

    This crash test will be conducted at 64kmph speed for adult as well as child occupant safety. Along with the driver, the rear seat will be fitted with two dummies of up to 1.5 years and three years. 

    Side Impact and Pole Side Impact Tests

    Conducted at speeds of 50kmph and 29kmph, the side impact and pole side impact tests will also determine adult and child occupant protection.

    As seen with Global NCAP, cars will be given ratings ranging from one star to five stars for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP).

    Top things to know about Bharat NCAP

    Right Side View

    Car manufacturers willing to have their cars crash tested under Bharat NCAP will have to submit an application under Form 70-A to the designated agency of the central government. The agency will assign star ratings to the vehicles and update the ratings from time to time. These ratings will be uploaded on a portal designated by the agency and can be updated from time to time.

    Eligibility to be tested under Bharat NCAP

    Vehicles that are produced and are under the M1 category will be eligible for the crash test. Furthermore, the vehicle should have weight of less than or equal to 3,500kg (3.5 tonnes). The selected vehicles will be the entry-level base variants. 

