Tata Punch EV spied ahead of official launch

- Front-bumper mounted charging flap

- Likely to get two battery pack options

Tata Motors is actively testing yet another electric vehicle, the Punch EV for the Indian market. The model was recently spied parked at a charging station revealing more details of the upcoming electric SUV.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Punch EV

As seen in the picture, the Punch EV was being charged at an EV station. Interestingly, the charging port is located on the front bumper underneath the grille. Other than that, the layout of the fascia remains identical to the ICE iteration.

Moving on the sides, the test mule features squared wheel arches, chunky side cladding, and alloy wheels similar to the ones seen with the Tata Tiago and Tigor. At the rear, the profile carries an extended roof spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper, and LED taillights.

Tata Punch EV interior layout

Earlier this year, interior images of the Punch EV were leaked online which revealed some significant changes. The cabin had a similar dashboard layout, however, it had a redesigned centre console with an electronic parking brake, armrest, and a jewel rotary gear selector dial similar to the Nexon EV.

This time around, the new spy shot of the interiors of the Punch EV showcases different interior design elements. The rotary knob is carried over from the Tiago EV with a manual hand brake.

Battery pack and specifications of Punch EV

We expect the Punch EV to come equipped with two different battery pack options which will result in a driving range of 200-300km on a full charge. With these specifications, the Punch EV could arrive in the market in the price range of Rs. 10 to Rs. 13 lakh.

Image credit - Bhuvan Chowdhary