Volkswagen Taigun feature list rejigged

With the festive season around the corner, Volkswagen India has updated the feature list of its MQB SUV, the Taigun. The new features have been introduced with the Topline and GT Plus variants of the Volkswagen Taigun. Currently, the SUV can be had in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Topline and GT Plus trims of the Taigun come equipped with electrically adjustable front seats, footwell illumination, and a sub-woofer with an amplifier for a better in-cabin music experience.

Commenting on the introduction, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with Volksfest 2023. Further, the introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, an elegant addition to our GT Edge Collection, reflects the Brand’s dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance. Being dedicated to customer-centricity, we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers, offering segment-first experiences.”