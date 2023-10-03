CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun feature list rejigged

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Taigun feature list rejigged

    With the festive season around the corner, Volkswagen India has updated the feature list of its MQB SUV, the Taigun. The new features have been introduced with the Topline and GT Plus variants of the Volkswagen Taigun.  Currently, the SUV can be had in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Volkswagen Taigun Seat Adjustment Electric for Front Passenger

    The Topline and GT Plus trims of the Taigun come equipped with electrically adjustable front seats, footwell illumination, and a sub-woofer with an amplifier for a better in-cabin music experience. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

    Commenting on the introduction, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with Volksfest 2023. Further, the introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, an elegant addition to our GT Edge Collection, reflects the Brand’s dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance. Being dedicated to customer-centricity, we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers, offering segment-first experiences.”

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
