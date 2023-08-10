Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 55 lakh

Limited to only 20 units

Can be booked through the online store

Mini has spruced up the all-electric Cooper SE in India with the launch of a special Charged Edition. Launched at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) the Cooper SE Charged Edition will only be available for 20 customers in the country.

Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition exterior

The first limited edition for the Cooper SE to be introduced in India, the Charged Edition comes in a Chilli Red paint scheme with a dual-tone roof done up in white. More white accents are seen around the circular headlight, on the tail light rings, for the door handles, around the logos, and on the tailgate handle.

There’s also a contrast Frozen Red Sports Stripes with yellow highlights on the bonnet, sides and boot of the car and air inlets. Even the 17-inch Mini Electric-specific wheels get yellow surrounds. The S logo usually seen on the grille of any Mini is also finished in yellow.

Cooper SE Charged Edition Interior

On the inside, the Cooper Charged Edition has leatherette carbon black upholstery with Nappa leather inserts all around. More yellow accents are seen on the inside on the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and special edition badging on door sills.

The Charged Edition also comes with additional features like a 'Wired Package' for navigation, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and Harmon Kardon sound system.

Powertrain of the Cooper SE Charged Edition

There are no changes made to the powertrain of the Cooper SE for the Charged Edition. So you get the same 184bhp/270Nm output with a 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds. The motors are fed through a 32.6kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 270kms.