    Mahindra Scorpio N gets zero-star safety rating in Australasian NCAP crash test

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Scorpio N gets zero-star safety rating in Australasian NCAP crash test
    • Scored 44 per cent in adult occupant protection
    • Has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating

    The Mahindra Scorpio N has been crash-tested under the Australasian NCAP! While it received a full five-star safety rating by the Global NCAP, the Mahindra SUV got zero stars in the A NCAP crash test. While the testing model was equipped with all basic safety equipment, it missed out on ADAS which is a crucial requirement under the stringent program.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the conducted test, the Scorpio N scored 44 per cent (17.67/40) in adult occupant protection and 80 per cent (39.27/49) in child occupant protection. The SUV got 23 per cent of the vulnerable road user protection and could not clear the safety assist test due to lack of ADAS features.

    The testing model was the Scorpio’s top-spec Z8 L trim that was powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the Scorpio N manufactured in India is sold in several global markets, the parameters differ in the crash tests. While the upcoming Bharat NCAP standards are derived and based on the Global NCAP, it is best to refer this rating for the cars produced in India.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
