Tata Motors launches its first registered vehicle scrapping facility

Tata Motors has launched the Re.Wi.Re – Recycle, with Respect, its first registered vehicle scrapping facility, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport and Highways department. The facility has been developed and will be operated by Tata Motor’s partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt Ltd to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

The scrapping facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows eco-friendly processes for the safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles. The facility has been fully digitalised for hassle-free operations. It also has dedicated stations for the dismantling of components like tyres and batteries, and for fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

Speaking on the launch of Re.Wi.Re., Girish Wagh, Executive director, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we are committed to delve into every aspect of mobility to make it greener and sustainable. The inauguration of this RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility) heralds a new beginning in responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles. With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment. We appreciate the visionary efforts of Shri Gadkari ji in enabling the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and look forward to setting up Re.Wi.Re facilities across the country in collaboration with our partners. These decentralised facilities will benefit the customers, share the economic value generated, create employment while addressing the need for scrapping vehicles in every part of the country in an eco-friendly manner.”