    Mahindra Scorpio N accounts for 1.19 lakh open bookings as of November 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    9,493 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio N accounts for 1.19 lakh open bookings as of November 2023
    • Scorpio has the highest number of open bookings in the Mahindra portfolio
    • Gets 17,000 bookings per month

    One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra, has rolled out its open bookings figure as of November 2023. The automaker stands at a total of 2.86 lakh open bookings, with the Scorpio brand recording the highest out of them.

    Currently, the Scorpio N accounts for 1.19 lakh open bookings in the brand’s portfolio. Available in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, the prices of the SUV range between Rs. 13.26 lakh to Rs. 24.53 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    In terms of features, the Scorpio N comes loaded with a new infotainment screen, semi-digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, powered driver seat, Sony music system, dual-zone climate control, and AdrenoX-connected car technology.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Scorpio N can be had in two powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre gasoline engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 198bhp and 380Nm of torque while the latter gives out 173bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is Mahindra’s 4Xplor system.

    The rivals to the Scorpio N include the Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Innova Hycross, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and the Jeep Compass.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
