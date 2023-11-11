Volkswagen inaugurates a new showroom in Rajasthan

Located in Ajmer

Will cater to sales, service, and spare needs of the customers

Volkswagen India has expanded its footprint in Rajasthan by inaugurating a new 3S facility in the city of Ajmer. Located near the NTM building, Parbatpura bypass road, Ajmer, the newly inaugurated customer touchpoint caters to the sales, service, and spare part needs of the customers. With this inauguration, the brand’s network in Rajasthan stands at seven sales and six service touchpoints.

In other news, the brand recently launched the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two body paint options, namely Carbon Steel Matte and Deep Black Pearl, this special edition stands apart from the standard trim as it gets roof rails, body decals, panel graphics, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. The deliveries of the Trail Edition are set to begin in December 2023

Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'At Volkswagen, we believe, safety in mobility is a fundamental right for all, and we are bringing this vision to fruition by enhancing the accessibility of our product portfolio across regions. We have made significant strides in expanding our reach across India, achieving substantial penetration in regional markets, including tier 2 and 3 cities across the sub-continent. With our most recent introduction of a new 3S facility in Ajmer, we are aiming at democratising safe and globally advanced mobility for customers in Rajasthan. The brand has witnessed significant growth in this market, where value-conscious customers are discerning the benefits of Volkswagen cars, be it their safety, durability, features or performance.”