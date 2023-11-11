CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen inaugurates a new showroom in Rajasthan

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    224 Views
    Volkswagen inaugurates a new showroom in Rajasthan
    • Located in Ajmer
    • Will cater to sales, service, and spare needs of the customers

    Volkswagen India has expanded its footprint in Rajasthan by inaugurating a new 3S facility in the city of Ajmer. Located near the NTM building, Parbatpura bypass road, Ajmer, the newly inaugurated customer touchpoint caters to the sales, service, and spare part needs of the customers. With this inauguration, the brand’s network in Rajasthan stands at seven sales and six service touchpoints.

    Volkswagen Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the brand recently launched the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two body paint options, namely Carbon Steel Matte and Deep Black Pearl, this special edition stands apart from the standard trim as it gets roof rails, body decals, panel graphics, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. The deliveries of the Trail Edition are set to begin in December 2023

    Volkswagen Front View

    Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'At Volkswagen, we believe, safety in mobility is a fundamental right for all, and we are bringing this vision to fruition by enhancing the accessibility of our product portfolio across regions. We have made significant strides in expanding our reach across India, achieving substantial penetration in regional markets, including tier 2 and 3 cities across the sub-continent. With our most recent introduction of a new 3S facility in Ajmer, we are aiming at democratising safe and globally advanced mobility for customers in Rajasthan. The brand has witnessed significant growth in this market, where value-conscious customers are discerning the benefits of Volkswagen cars, be it their safety, durability, features or performance.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio N accounts for 1.19 lakh open bookings as of November 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2035 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2886 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2035 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2886 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen inaugurates a new showroom in Rajasthan