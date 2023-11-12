CarWale
    Hyundai Verna gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in November 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Verna gets discounts of up to Rs. 45,000 in November 2023
    • Verna prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh
    • The new-gen sedan gets discounts for the second time since launch

    As a part of its monthly discount scheme, select Hyundai dealers are offering benefits on select models and variants. The latest model from the Hyundai range to join this bandwagon is the Verna sedan, which has been witnessing discount schemes starting last month.

    Discounts on the new Hyundai Verna include a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. These benefits can be claimed only at a few dealerships across the country until the end of this month.

    In October this year, the Hyundai Verna scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Although the model managed to score 28.18 out of 34 points and 42 out of 49 points in the adult and child occupant protection tests, respectively, the body shell of the car was rated as unstable and not capable of withstanding further loadings. In recent news, the carmaker also updated all its products with six airbags right from the base variant, making Hyundai the first brand in India to do so.

    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.06 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.74 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.85 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.06 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.58 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.87 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.15 Lakh

