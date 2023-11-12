Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attract discounts of up to Rs. 43,000 in November 2023

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 5.84 lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently on sale in India with discounts of up to Rs. 43,000 in this festive month. Customers can avail of benefits on the hatchback including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers at a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Grand i10 Nios can be had in four variants, namely, Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta in manual and automatic versions. As for the discounts, the manual variants are listed with cash discounts of up to Rs. 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and corporate benefits of Rs. 4,000. On the other hand, the automatic variants only carry exchange and corporate bonuses of the same value. These offers are only valid the 30 November, 2023 and we recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership to get more information.

Mechanically, the Grand i10 Nios is offered with a sole 1.2-litre NA petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG kit. In standard mode, this motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered variants can develop 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. As for the transmission options, the engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.