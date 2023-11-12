Maruti Suzuki Swift – Old vs New

Introduction

A couple of weeks back, the new Swift made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show. The hatchback received a handful of significant exterior updates, a fresh cabin, and a tweaked petrol engine. We list out the major differences between the new and the old Swift.

Exterior

The overall changes to the exterior design and styling is evolutionary with the most evident changes being the new LED headlamps with L-shaped integrated DRLs. Furthermore, the brand logo has been repositioned on the bonnet with reprofiled fore and aft bumpers with new skid plates.

The biggest change to the design is the rear handles that have been moved on the door from the C-pillar. The tail lamps are new as well as smoked clusters and the swirl pattern for the alloy wheels lend the Swift a fresh look.

Interior

The cabin of the new Swift is now identical to its elder sibling, Baleno. With the full black interior swapped for a new dual-tone black and white theme, the Swift continues to be offered with analogue dials. The bigger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now mounted atop the dashboard and the rotary dials for the aircon panel are now replaced by horizontal buttons and a single display screen.

Powertrain

The powertrain of the new generation Swift has witnessed the biggest transformation with the new Z-series petrol engine. The K12 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine makes way for the 1.2-litre three-cylinder motor. Globally, it is paired with a CVT unit and an AWD configuration. However, when it makes it way to India next year, we expect it to be offered with a manual and an AMT unit.