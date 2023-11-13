Tata Altroz available with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 this month

Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

Limited-period discounts on Tata cars

A few Tata dealerships across the country are offering discounts on their model range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Coming to the Tata Altroz, the premium hatchback, rivalling the Baleno and the Glanza, gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These offers are valid until the end of the month.

Tata Motors recently commenced testing the Altroz Racer version in India. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, this version received a slew of updates over the standard Altroz, such as a 10.25-inch screen, electric sunroof, six-speed manual transmission, ventilated front seats, and six airbags. The Altroz Racer is expected to be launched in India in the coming months.