    Audi Q6 E-Tron teased undergoing cold weather testing

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Audi Q6 E-Tron teased undergoing cold weather testing

    -         Part of 20 new model launches by 2025 

    -         Based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture 

    Audi has officially teased their next electric SUV, which goes by the name Q6 E-Tron. Part of Audi’s model offensive, in which the German carmaker will be introducing 10 electric models by 2025, the Q6 E-Tron is based on a new electric platform. Currently, the electric SUV is teased undergoing cold-weather testing in northern Europe. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Q6 E-Tron marks the first major electrification push at Audi’s Ingolstadt headquarters. It will make use of an in-house battery assembly facility. Apart from that, it will be the first offering to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform. Technical details are scarce, but this platform will offer an ‘800-volt electrical system, powerful and efficient electric motors, an innovative battery and charging management system, and a newly developed electronics architecture’. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the camouflage, the Q6 E-Tron looks like an EV derivative of the Q5. There’s a new fascia under the concealment with a newer design language which doesn’t appear to match the first-generation of the E-Tron family. The near-production prototype is also running large tyres, LED lamps setup fore and aft, and ADAS hardware. It looks bulky and imposing under the camouflage as well. Interior images of the newer cabin have not been revealed yet. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Q6 E-Tron is also part of 20 model offensive Audi plans in the next couple of years. After its global premiere, we expect the Q6 E-Tron to make its way to India as well. 

