    Audi Q6 E-Tron teased with second-gen digital OLED headlamps

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Audi Q6 E-Tron teased with second-gen digital OLED headlamps
    • Receives new iteration of adaptive matrix LED lights 
    • Customers can select digital light signatures via MMI 

    Audi’s new E-Tron family is growing. After the E-Tron, E-Tron GT, and flagship Q8 E-Tron along with the respective Sportback versions, the next production-ready EV from Ingolstadt will be the all-new Q6 E-Tron. Ahead of the mid-size electric SUV’s official debut, Audi has teased the new Q6 E-Tron along with their new second-gen adaptive OLED headlamp and taillamp. 

    Active digital light signature 2.0 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The second-generation digital OLED technology has eight optional design signatures. Customers can also personalise the look of their Q6 E-Tron with individual daytime running lights in the Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED. This is possible through the MMI interface or via the myAudi app. Customers can also buy digital light signatures after purchasing their car. 

    Front View

    The OLED 2.0 lamps at the rear use six 360-segment OLED panels, which are capable of generating a new image every ten milliseconds using a specially developed algorithm. The active digital light signature at the front uses the interaction of the algorithm with 12 dimmable segments. At the front, there are 70 individual LEDs in the DRLs. Overall, these digital OLED lights can also specifically communicate with the immediate environment (car-to-X communication).  

    All-new Q6 E-Tron 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Sitting between the newly revealed Q8 E-Tron and the upcoming Q4 E-Tron, the Q6 E-Tron is almost production-ready. Its global premiere is set to take place in the coming months. Under the skin, it uses a 100kWh battery pack sending juice to two electric motors with a combined output of 375bhp. The claimed range is around 523km and supports 350kW of fast charging. A more powerful SQ6 E-Tron is also on the cards with close to 480-500bhp.

