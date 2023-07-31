CarWale
    Citroen C3 Aircross to get 1.2-litre turbo petrol; mileage revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    Citroen C3 Aircross to get 1.2-litre turbo petrol; mileage revealed
    • No automatic option at the time of launch
    • Officially unveiled in India on 27 April

    Turbo petrol power and mileage 

    It’s official! The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will be launched in India with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 109bhp/190Nm and mated to a six-speed manual powering the front wheels. An AT option is expected to be launched at a later date. This powertrain has a mileage of 18.5kmpl. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross dimensions 

    The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be around 4.3 meters but with a confirmed wheelbase of 2.67 meters, height of 1.66-metres and width of 1.79 meters. Citroen has also confirmed a ground clearance of 200mm. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross price and launch date 

    We expect Citroen to price the C3 Aircross in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. In this bracket, it will take on the sub-4 compact SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Brezza. It will also take on the entry-level versions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Bookings will open in September 2023 and deliveries in October 2023. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
