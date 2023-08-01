Maruti Suzuki sells 4.35 lakh vehicles in Q1 FY23-24

- Maruti records 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1 FY23-24

- Launched three new models in CY24

Maruti Suzuki sales in Q1 FY23-24

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that it sold 4,34,812 units in the domestic market during Q1 FY23-24, thus recording a growth of 9.1 per cent. At the same time, the brand exported a total of 63,218 units, down from 69,437 units during the same period last year.

Semiconductor shortage-related production loss

According to Maruti, the shortage of semiconductor chips resulted in over 28,000 vehicles not being produced during the said period. Further, the carmaker currently has an open order book of approximately 3.55 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki recent launches

Since the beginning of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki has introduced three all-new products including the Fronx Coupe-SUV, Jimny SUV, and the Invicto MPV. The company is also working on an electric portfolio, with the first model set to arrive in 2025.