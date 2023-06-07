CarWale
    Maruti Jimny launched; prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,920 Views
    Maruti Jimny launched; prices in India start at Rs. 12.74 lakh

    - The Jimny five-door is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

    - Available in seven colours across two variants

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny price in India and bookings

    Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the Jimny, with prices in India starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV commenced in January during the Auto Expo 2023 for Rs. 11,000, and it was later increased to Rs. 25,000. Deliveries of the model will commence today.

    Maruti Jimny five-door variants and colours

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is offered in two variants: Zeta and Alpha. Customers can choose from seven paintjobs, namely Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof.

    Five-door Jimny exterior design

    Exterior highlights of the new Jimny include circular headlamps with a projector unit, a five-slot grille, fog lights, chunky wheel cladding, grey alloy wheels, rectangular halogen tail lights, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, and black ORVMs.

    2023 Maruti Jimny interior and features

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    The interiors of the Jimny five-door come equipped with features such as a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, a hard-top, dark-green glass, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

    New five-door Jimny engine, specifications, and rivals

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2023 Jimny sources power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine that generates an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Rivals to the five-door Jimny will include the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha. We have driven the Jimny five-door and our review is now live on the website.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny variant-wise prices:

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Jimny (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Maruti Jimny Zeta MT: Rs. 12.74 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Zeta AT: Rs. 13.94 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha MT: Rs. 13.69 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha MT dual-tone: Rs. 13.85 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha AT: Rs. 14.89 lakh

    Maruti Jimny Alpha AT dual-tone: Rs. 15.05 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
