    Citroen C3 Aircross spotted in a new colour

    - Expected to be launched in second half of 2023

    - Available in a single powertrain option 

    Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross in India in April 2023. This is the fourth offering from the company and is based on its younger sibling, the C3. At the time of its unveiling, the manufacturer showcased the SUV in two exterior hues including White and Blue. This time around, the SUV was spotted in a Grey exterior shade. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross exterior:

    Citroen C3 Aircross Left Front Three Quarter

    The C3 Aircross is based on the C3’s architecture but borrows its design elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. It measures 4.3 metres in length and gets a similar Citroen face with a high bonnet and split LED DRLs. It now rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with blacked-out cladding on wheel arches. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross interior:

    Citroen C3 Aircross Dashboard

    The interior highlight of the C3 Aircross is the new third-row seat with a 70:30 split fold. Apart from this, the third-row passengers also benefit from two USB ports and roof-mounted aircon vents. Moreover, it comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and steering-mounted controls. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross engine and transmission:

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    At the heart of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor comes solely mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross prices and rivals: 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Rear View

    Citroen has not yet revealed the prices for the C3 Aircross in the country. Upon its launch, the mid-segment SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Hyundai Venue

