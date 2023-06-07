Maruti Jimny on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Jimny base variant price and delivery timeline
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched in India earlier today, with prices of the base variant starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has revealed that deliveries of the SUV will begin with immediate effect.
New Maruti Suzuki Jimny on-road prices:
|City
|Base variant price (Zeta MT)
|Top variant price (Alpha AT dual-tone)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 15.14 lakh
|Rs. 17.88 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs 14.89 lakh
|Rs. 17.58 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 15.50 lakh
|Rs. 18.31 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 14.85 lakh
|Rs. 17.54 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs 15.75 lakh
|Rs. 18.60 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 15.74 lakh
|Rs. 18.59 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 14.09 lakh
|Rs. 16.64 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 14.07 lakh
|Rs. 16.62 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 15.14 lakh
|Rs. 17.88 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 15.22 lakh
|Rs. 18.43 lakh
Five-door Jimny colours and variants:
The Jimy five-door is offered in seven colours such as Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof. Also up for offer are two variants called Zeta and Alpha.
2023 Jimny engine and specifications:
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine developing an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Jimny, and our review is now live on the website.