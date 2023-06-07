CarWale
    Mini Cooper range in India receives price hike

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mini Cooper range in India receives price hike
    • Mini currently has three models on sale
    • Cooper SE receives the highest price increment

    Mini India has updated the prices of its entire range in the country. With this, the carmaker has also delisted Mini Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models from its official website. Currently, Mini has three models on sale, namely, three-door Cooper SE, three-door S, and Countryman.

    The entry-level model, Mini Cooper S has received a price hike of Rs. 1.20 lakh, and now costs Rs. 41.20 lakh. Similarly, the S Steptronic Sport variant of the Cooper is now expensive by Rs. 1.20 lakh and retails for Rs. 41.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    On the other hand, the Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired, with a price hike of Rs. 1.40 lakh, is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 47.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Lastly, the all-electric Cooper SE in its three-door guise is now dearer by Rs. 1.60 lakh, costing Rs. 52.50 lakh.

    Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of the Mini Cooper range in India with the latest price hike.

    ModelOld priceNew price
    Countryman Cooper S JCW InspiredRs. 46 lakhRs. 47.40 lakh
    Cooper S Rs. 40 lakhRs. 41.20 lakh
    Cooper S (Steptronic Sport)Rs. 40.58 lakhRs. 41.78 lakh
    Cooper SERs. 50.90 lakhRs. 52.50 lakh
