    Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled: Variants explained

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled: Variants explained

    - Bookings commence against a token amount of Rs 11,000

    - To be available in Zeta and Alpha variants

    Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki showcased the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. The globally popular off-roader will be available in five monotones and two dual-tone colour options. Bookings for the vehicle commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000 and will be sold via the company’s premium Nexa outlets. 

    At the time of launch, the SUV will be offered in two variant options Zeta and Alpha. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features. 

    Zeta

    - Steel wheels 

    - Hardtop

    - Gunmetal grey grille with chrome plating 

    - Drip rails

    - Electrically adjustable ORVMs 

    - Front and rear wipers with washer 

    - Back door defogger

    - Day/night IRVM 

    - Driver-side power window auto up/down with pinch guard

    - Near flat reclinable front seats 

    - Scratch-resistant and stain-removable IP finish 

    - Steering-mounted controls

    - MID (TFT colour display)

    - Front and rear seat adjustable headrest

    - Front and rear welded tow hooks 

    - Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless android auto and Apple CarPlay

    Alpha

    - Alloy wheels and body-coloured outside door handles 

    - LED auto headlamps with washer 

    - Fog lamps 

    - Dark green glass 

    - Electrically adjustable and retractable glass

    - Push start/stop 

    - Cruise control 

    - Leather-wrapped steering wheel 

    - Auto climate control 

    - Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys Surround Sense 

    In terms of safety, both variants get standard equipment such as dual-front airbags, side and curtain airbags, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, and brake assist function. Further, the new model also offers a rearview camera, side-impact door beams, seatbelt pre-tensioner/force limiter, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, engine immobiliser, and three-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
