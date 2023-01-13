New Tata Safari Red Dark Edition - Top 5 highlights

Tata Motors had a good time at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi and among all the reveals, the brand’s SUV siblings Harrier and Safari got a worthy update, the Red Dark edition. Here we detail the top five changes brought in to the Tata Safari with this new Red Dark edition.

Red treatment inside out

The Safari Red Dark edition is based on the already existing Dark edition, and the red theme has been implemented to make the SUV look sportier and enhance its exquisite design. On the outside, the SUV is painted in Oberon Black with Zircon red calipers on the front and rear disc, with similar hued inserts in the front grille. It also gets the '#DARK' logo on the fenders and satin Daytona Grey finish on the front and rear skid plates.

On the inside, the Carnelian Red theme is applied on leatherette seats with diamond-shaped quilting, leatherette door grab handles, and the centre console. Complementing the red paint scheme is the black dashboard with piano black accents on the steering wheel, centre console, and doors.

Improved safety with ADAS suite and 360-degree camera

With this edition, Tata has made Safari an even safer car, as the SUV now gets six airbags including side and curtain airbags, enhanced ESP with 17 functionalities, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. And, finally, the popular ADAS suite, which includes features like autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane departure warning, lane change alert, and high beam assist.

New-gen touchscreen infotainment system

The infotainment system that the Safari came with was not as sleeker as its competitors. Now, it has received a complete overhaul in terms of design and OS enhancement. The new-gen touchscreen infotainment system by Harman is 10.25-inch in dimension with a nine-speaker JBL sound system paired with an amplifier. The Safari already had the iRA-connected car technology like other Tata models but now it comes with over 200 voice commands in six regional languages.

New-gen instrument cluster

As a part of the upgrade package, the instrument cluster has received a completely new appearance. The SUV is now equipped with a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. There’s a centre display that shows all the information, like gear position, speed, DTE, temperature, and other engine-related data. It is flanked by an rpm meter on the left and a fuel gauge on the right.

Upgraded creature comforts

The already extensive feature list of Safari got a few more creature comfort added to its list, including a six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function and a powered co-driver seat with boss mode. Moreover, the mood lighting in the sunroof makes the SUV feel more opulent on the inside.