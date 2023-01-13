CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki ArenaVerse — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki ArenaVerse — All you need to know

    What is it?

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched the ArenaVerse, which is a metaverse platform for their Arena showroom network. It will allow users to experience all Maruti Suzuki vehicles virtually and in an innovative way. ArenaVerse, in fact, is the carmaker's second metaverse platform after the NexaVerse. The latter was introduced last year and is for their Nexa chain of dealerships.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Rear Three Quarter

    What's the aim of this?

    ArenaVerse has been specifically designed to suit the requirements of new-age customers. It will ensure that the digital experiences of these users are personalised and dynamic. It will engage the buyers in a new way so that the automaker can strengthen its outreach with millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

    Offline/Online?

    Maruti Suzuki has already furnished over 700 Arena outlets across India with Virtual Reality (VR) devices for customers to experience the ArenaVerse. In addition to this, online customers will also be able to use the web version of ArenaVerse through Maruti Suzuki’s official website.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    How does it work?

    A user has to open Maruti’s site for the model which he wishes to check out. A simple click on the 3D image of a sales representative in the right corner of the page will enable a more immersive and interactive retail experience. The user can then digitally interact with the sales representatives and configure cars in ArenaVerse.

    Anything else I should know?

    Maruti Suzuki kick-started this metaverse platform with the NexaVerse. It was an instant success with over 10,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara coming from this platform alone. Hence, the brand has extended this portal to its Arena customers as well, which will enable potential customers to experience all of its on-sale car models.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
