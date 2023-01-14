Citroen eC3 teased; to launch in Q1 2023

- First electric vehicle from Citroen India

- Will rival Tata’s Tiago EV

After numerous spy pictures of Citroen’s upcoming EV, the French carmaker has finally released the first teaser of its upcoming electric hatchback – the eC3. The Citroen eC3 will be launched in Q3 in 2023 and will lock horns with the Tata Tiago EV.

The eC3 will be the electric derivative of the ICE Citroen C3 and will also sport similar exterior styling and design. The previous spotting of the Citroen eC3 test mule reveals distinguishing elements such as charging flap on the front mounted on the front fender.

As for the interior, the cabin of the Citroen eC3 will have a redesigned centre console area where the conventional gear lever stalk will be replaced with a toggle switch. Besides this, the interior will be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, a manual air conditioner, and steering-mounted controls.

The battery specifications of the Citroen eC3 are not known yet. However, we expect it to be powered by a 20-25kWh battery pack with a claimed electric range between 250 to 300km. The Citroen eC3 will most likely have a starting price of under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).