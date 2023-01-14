CarWale

    Citroen eC3 teased; to launch in Q1 2023

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,409 Views
    Citroen eC3 teased; to launch in Q1 2023

    - First electric vehicle from Citroen India

    - Will rival Tata’s Tiago EV 

    After numerous spy pictures of Citroen’s upcoming EV, the French carmaker has finally released the first teaser of its upcoming electric hatchback – the eC3. The Citroen eC3 will be launched in Q3 in 2023 and will lock horns with the Tata Tiago EV

    The eC3 will be the electric derivative of the ICE Citroen C3 and will also sport similar exterior styling and design. The previous spotting of the Citroen eC3 test mule reveals distinguishing elements such as charging flap on the front mounted on the front fender. 

    As for the interior, the cabin of the Citroen eC3 will have a redesigned centre console area where the conventional gear lever stalk will be replaced with a toggle switch. Besides this, the interior will be equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, a manual air conditioner, and steering-mounted controls. 

    The battery specifications of the Citroen eC3 are not known yet. However, we expect it to be powered by a 20-25kWh battery pack with a claimed electric range between 250 to 300km. The Citroen eC3 will most likely have a starting price of under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Citroen C3 EV Image
    Citroen C3 EV
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia Carens wins the 2023 Indian Car of The Year (ICOTY) award
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6th JAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th DEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Aura 2023

    Hyundai Aura 2023

    ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen eC3 teased; to launch in Q1 2023