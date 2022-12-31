Citroen eC3 interior spied ahead of official unveil

- Will get redesigned centre console

- To debut in January 2023

The unveiling of the electric Citroen C3 is just around the corner. To be christened eC3, the electric hatchback is slated to be unveiled in January 2023. However, ahead of the official unveiling, the interior of the eC3 has been spied. Let’s take a look at the changes the electric hatchback will get over its standard version.

While the cabin of the Citroen eC3 looks identical to the standard C3, there are certain revisions made to the centre console. The conventional gear stalk has been replaced with a switch surrounded by gloss black inserts. Besides this, other elements like the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, manual air conditioner, and aircon vents design have been retained from the ICE iteration.

As for the exterior styling, the eC3 is likely to get distinguishing EV highlights such as ‘EV’ badges and contrasting colour accents. The charging input flap has been provided on the front fender of the hatchback.

The technical specifications of the Citroen eC3 are not known yet but are likely to be known closer to its launch. The Citroen C3 will take on the Tata Tiago EV in the budget EV segment.

