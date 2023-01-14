Kia Carens wins the 2023 Indian Car of The Year (ICOTY) award

- Kia EV6 wins the green car of the year award

- Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 wins the premium car award

Results of the 18th edition of Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) were announced earlier this week, with the Kia Carens being declared as the winner. The MPV from the Korean automobile manufacturer was introduced in India in February 2022, with prices starting at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes EQS 580 won the premium car award at ICOTY 2023, while the Kia EV6 won the green car award at the event. Back in 2022, the Mahindra XUV700 won the award for Indian Car of The Year (ICOTY).

Addressing the ceremony, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners for making the best in the segment and honouring the excellence in the automotive industry. ICOTY and IMOTY are the most integral part of the Indian auto industry as they bring innovation to the industry. The foundation of JK Tyre stands for innovation, development, growth, technology, and transparency and these awards are the testimony of brilliance. I am sure it has been a rewarding and successful journey for everyone and this will continue to be so for years ahead. These awards motivate us all to come together and make the Indian auto industry renowned globally.”