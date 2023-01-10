Citroen eC3 production-ready mule spied; likely to debut this month

- Expected to debut by end of January 2023

- Citroen is not participating in the Auto Expo 2023

Citroen, the French automaker, is in the final stages of testing the eC3, the electric twin of the C3 hatchback. According to reports, the brand will skip the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 and will instead reveal the eC3 later this month.

The Citroen eC3 has been spotted doing the rounds in various stages of its testing process, both with and without camouflage. It was also seen painted in an orange hue at a charging station, amongst various other sightings. The most recent leaks show the eC3 with almost no wraps on it, revealing the exterior and interior of the upcoming electric hatchback.

Two eC3s can be seen parked alongside each other in the image. They appear to be nearly identical to their ICE sibling, with the only distinguishing factor being the charger input on the front right fender. It gets the same split headlamps, LED DRLs, steel wheels with covers, square tail lamps, roof rails, blacked-out front and rear bumpers, as well as blacked-out ORVMs.

This time, we also get a good look at the interior of the eC3. While the interior design is similar to the petrol C3, the centre console has been revised to accommodate the new gear or mode selector switch, which is surrounded by gloss black inserts. Other elements retained from the ICE sibling include the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, manual air conditioner, and AC vents design.

The Citroen eC3's technical specifications are unknown as of now, but it is expected to compete with the Tata Tiago EV and with similar specifications in the budget EV segment.

