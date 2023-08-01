Nissan India announces nationwide monsoon service camp

- Nissan currently has only one model on sale in India

- Service camp to be accessible till 15 September, 2023

Nissan India has announced a monsoon service camp for its customers across India. The service program will be accessible nationwide through Nissan and Datsun authorised workshops till 15 September, 2023.

Benefits of the Monsoon service camp

Under this initiative, customers can avail of benefits like 30-point car checkups, free battery checkup, interior and exterior inspections, and car wash with underbody checkup. Meanwhile, monetary benefits include a 10 per cent discount on wiper blades and a 20 per cent discount on labour charges, including spare parts (brake pad) replacement.

Moreover, the Japanese brand is offering ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up with Drop-off’ facilities for Nissan owners. To book a service appointment, customers can use the Nissan Connect app or the official website.

Official statement on the service camp

Speaking on the initiative, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said,“At Nissan, we pride ourselves on providing a meaningful car ownership experience that sets us apart. The monsoon camp is one of the many ways Nissan is delivering on its proposition of hassle-free ownership and exceptional aftersales that meets customers’ evolving needs and exceeds their expectations.”

Nissan India lineup

Currently, Nissan only has the Magnite SUV in the India market and it is available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Although it is the only model on sale, the SUV commands a waiting period of up to 3 weeks.