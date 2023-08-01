CarWale
    This new electric SUV from Honda offers over 400km of range

    Sagar Bhanushali

    This new electric SUV from Honda offers over 400km of range

    - Based on all-new BEV platform  

    - Receives large central touchscreen and digital instrument as standard  

    The e:Ny1 is the newest B-segment SUV from Honda. It is, in fact, a fully electric vehicle for Europe and the first to be built on Honda’s all-new front-wheel-drive e:N Architecture F platform. It incorporates a high-capacity battery for a 256-mile WLTP range. That is over 400km of claimed range on a single charge.  

    Honda e:Ny1 features 

    The e:Ny1 is fairly feature-packed for the segment. It gets a panoramic sunroof, a heated leather steering wheel, and a premium audio system as standard. Convenience when loading or unloading large or heavy items is enhanced with a hands-free powered tailgate. Other features include auto-dimming mirrors, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone air conditioning, a wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports, smart entry and push button start, as well as sequential indicators. 

    Large touchscreen display on offer  

    All models feature a large 15.1-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display that combine to offer a suite of driving and infotainment features, including EV information such as energy use and charging status, alongside Android Auto and wireless Apple Car Play. 

    Honda e:Ny1 safety features 

    Honda’s full suite of SENSING active safety technology is fitted as standard across the e:Ny1 range. Driver aids include collision mitigation braking, blind spot information, road departure mitigation, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera. Honda has revealed that bookings for the e:Ny1 will open in late October, with deliveries in Europe expected from January 2024.  

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV Image
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
