CarWale
    Honda City Hybrid gets expensive!

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda City Hybrid gets expensive!
    • Available in two variants 
    • Price hike restricted to only metallic colours 

    Japanese car marque, Honda, has revised the prices of its sedan, the City and the City Hybrid eHEV. While we have already listed the updated price list of the Honda City, in this article we will pen down the revised prices of the City Hybrid. 

    That said, the manufacturer has hiked the prices of the hybrid version of the sedan by Rs. 2,000. Available in two variants, V and ZX, across solid and metallic colour options, the hike is only restricted to metallic colours. With the update, the prices Honda City Hybrid eHEV now start from Rs. 18,89,000 and go all the way up to Rs. 20,45,000 for the top-spec ZX variant. 

    Dashboard

    On the equipment front, the updated City comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, seven-inch coloured MID, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers. 

    Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Honda City Hybrid produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque via the petrol mill, while the hybrid motor produces 107bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duty is solely handled by an e-CVT unit. 

    The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Honda City Hybrid:

    Variant and colourEx-showroom price
    V SolidRs. 18,89,000
    V MetallicRs. 18,95,000
    ZX SolidRs. 20,39,000
    V MetallicRs. 20,45,000
