Honda City Hybrid gets expensive!

Japanese car marque, Honda, has revised the prices of its sedan, the City and the City Hybrid eHEV. While we have already listed the updated price list of the Honda City, in this article we will pen down the revised prices of the City Hybrid.

That said, the manufacturer has hiked the prices of the hybrid version of the sedan by Rs. 2,000. Available in two variants, V and ZX, across solid and metallic colour options, the hike is only restricted to metallic colours. With the update, the prices Honda City Hybrid eHEV now start from Rs. 18,89,000 and go all the way up to Rs. 20,45,000 for the top-spec ZX variant.

On the equipment front, the updated City comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, seven-inch coloured MID, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and rain-sensing wipers.

Under the hood, the Honda City Hybrid produces 97bhp and 127Nm of torque via the petrol mill, while the hybrid motor produces 107bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duty is solely handled by an e-CVT unit.

