New Tata Nexon EV range revealed ahead of official launch

Gets two battery pack options

To be launched on 14 September, 2023

Tata Motors has pulled the covers off its all-new electric SUV, the Nexon EV facelift. The updated EV has received major exterior and interior revisions. And ahead of its official launch on 14 September, the automaker has revealed the battery pack details and specifications of the new Nexon EV facelift.

The all-electric Nexon EV facelift will be offered with two battery pack options - a 30kWh and a 40.5kWh unit. The former will be equipped in the Medium Range versions and is rated to deliver a claimed range of 325km. On the other hand, the latter will be available with the Long Range versions with a claimed range of 465km on a full charge. Meanwhile, the motor is tuned to produce 215Nm of peak torque. With the improved range, the Nexon EV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in under 8.9 seconds.

Moreover, the updated Nexon EV gets multiple drive and regen modes with paddle shifters. As for the charging speeds, with a DC fast charger, customers will be able to charge the new Nexon EV from 10 to 100 per cent in just 56 minutes.

In terms of features, the top-spec variant of the Nexon EV facelift comes loaded with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, touch-based HVAC control panel, wireless charger, and an air purifier. Also on offer are features such as an all-digital instrument cluster with a navigation system, cruise control, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, ventilated front seats, JBL-sourced music system, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, and six airbags.