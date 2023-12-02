CarWale
    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in December 2023
    • Honda City hybrid attracts the maximum discount
    • Offers valid till 31 December, 2023

    Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh across its portfolio in December 2023. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. Let us take a look at this in detail.

    The following are the discounts on the Honda Amaze for December 2023:

    Discount typeAmount
    Cash discountRs. 25,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 15,000
    Corporate discount and loyalty bonusRs. 27,000
    Now, coming to the Honda City. The petrol variants of the City attract discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 while the hybrid variants are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

    Discount typeAmount
    Cash discountRs. 25,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 15,000
    Corporate discount and loyalty bonusRs. 27,000
    Five-year warranty packageRs. 23,000

    The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 December, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Interested buyers can contact their nearest authorised Honda dealership to know the exact details.

    Tata Punch EV spied testing again; launch soon?

