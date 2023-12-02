Honda announces discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in December 2023

- Honda City hybrid attracts the maximum discount
- Offers valid till 31 December, 2023
Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh across its portfolio in December 2023. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. Let us take a look at this in detail.
The following are the discounts on the Honda Amaze for December 2023:
|Discount type
|Amount
|Cash discount
|Rs. 25,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 15,000
|Corporate discount and loyalty bonus
|Rs. 27,000
Now, coming to the Honda City. The petrol variants of the City attract discounts of up to Rs. 90,000 while the hybrid variants are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh.
|Discount type
|Amount
|Cash discount
|Rs. 25,000
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 15,000
|Corporate discount and loyalty bonus
|Rs. 27,000
|Five-year warranty package
|Rs. 23,000
The above-mentioned offers are valid till 31 December, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Interested buyers can contact their nearest authorised Honda dealership to know the exact details.