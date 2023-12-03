Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition arrives at dealership

Available in limited numbers

Based on Zeta and Alpha trims

Maruti Suzuki launched the Thunder Edition of the Jimny off-roader at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This special edition costs Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh less than the Zeta and Alpha variants, respectively. Now, after its launch, the limited edition of the lifestyle SUV has started reaching dealerships across the country.

As for the changes, the Thunder Edition distinguishes itself from the standard versions with accented garnish on the front bumper, ORVMs, fender, and bonnet. Other elements include a front skid plate, door visor and sill guard, and mountain-themed decals and graphics.

On the inside, similar mountain graphics can be seen on the door pads along with a tan finish on the steering wheel, dashboard, grab handle, and seat upholstery.

Mechanically, the Jimny Thunder Edition is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This K15B petrol motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 tech is standard across the range.

Image source