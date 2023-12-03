CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition arrives at dealership

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition arrives at dealership
    • Available in limited numbers
    • Based on Zeta and Alpha trims

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Thunder Edition of the Jimny off-roader at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This special edition costs Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh less than the Zeta and Alpha variants, respectively. Now, after its launch, the limited edition of the lifestyle SUV has started reaching dealerships across the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the changes, the Thunder Edition distinguishes itself from the standard versions with accented garnish on the front bumper, ORVMs, fender, and bonnet. Other elements include a front skid plate, door visor and sill guard, and mountain-themed decals and graphics.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Row Seats

    On the inside, similar mountain graphics can be seen on the door pads along with a tan finish on the steering wheel, dashboard, grab handle, and seat upholstery.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    Mechanically, the Jimny Thunder Edition is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This K15B petrol motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the AllGrip Pro 4x4 tech is standard across the range.

