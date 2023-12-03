CarWale
    Avail year-end discounts of up to Rs. 1.17 lakh on Volkswagen Virtus

    Haji Chakralwale

    Avail year-end discounts of up to Rs. 1.17 lakh on Volkswagen Virtus
    • Offers are valid till 31 December, 2023
    • Available with two powertrain options

    As we approach the end of 2023, many manufacturers are likely to offer significant discounts on their models. Volkswagen India has already announced the year-end offers for its entire range. And, buyers planning to purchase the Virtus sedan can benefit from discounts of up to Rs. 1.17 lakh this month.

    The Volkswagen Virtus can be had in multiple variants including Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and recently launched Sound Edition. As for the offers, the brand is offering cash discounts of up to Rs. 50,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, corporate discounts of up to Rs. 17,000, and special benefits of up to Rs. 30,000.

    Mechanically, the Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former can churn out 114bhp and 178Nm while being paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission unit. On the other hand, the latter is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox with a power output of 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

